BJP will struggle to cross double digits in West Bengal, says Prashant Kishor; BJP hits back

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A war of words erupted between poll strategist Prashant Kishor and BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya after the former predicted that the BJP will struggle to crosse "double digits" in West Bengal polls.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: HM Shah having lunch at farmer's house in WB's Medinipur

Watch: HM Shah having lunch at farmer's house in WB's Medinipur 01:27

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Belijuri village in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal on December 19. He was accompanied by BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. They had lunch at a farmer's house there. HM Shah is on a two-day visit to the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prashant Kishor Prashant Kishor Indian political strategist


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Kailash Vijayvargiya Kailash Vijayvargiya Indian politician

