BJP will struggle to cross double digits in West Bengal, says Prashant Kishor; BJP hits back
A war of words erupted between poll strategist Prashant Kishor and BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya after the former predicted that the BJP will struggle to crosse "double digits" in West Bengal polls.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Prashant Kishor Indian political strategist
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Sena links Ram temple fund drive to 2024 LS polls; BJP refutesThe BJP, however, dismissed the charge, saying it is not a political issue for the party, and accused the Shiv Sena of laying roadblocks earlier in the bhoomi..
IndiaTimes
Now, BJP plans a system to ‘vet’ defectors
IndiaTimes
BJP-JD(S) leaders deny merger in Karnataka, term it rumoursFormer Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also denied that his party JD (S) was merging with the BJP and termed it as a baseless rumour.
DNA
Sharad Pawar backs Mamata Banerjee, moots front against Centre’s ‘interference’Joining a growing list of non-BJP stalwarts standing up for Mamata Banerjee in the Centre-state battle over IPS deputations, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday..
IndiaTimes
West Bengal State in Eastern India
HM Shah's West Bengal visit concludes
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Attack on JP Nadda was an attack on democratic system in WB: Home minister Amit ShahOn the concluding day of his two-day tour of West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the recent attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)..
IndiaTimes
No more 'Ma, Mati, Manush', TMC is a family party now: Amit Shah"Mamata Banerjee started with 'Ma, Mati aur Manush' slogan. But this slogan is not to be seen anywhere today because of appeasement policy and dictatorship. TMC..
IndiaTimes
Over 300 BJP workers killed in Bengal, no progress in investigation: Amit Shah
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
Kailash Vijayvargiya Indian politician
HM Shah offers prayers at temples in WB's Midnapore
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Related videos from verified sources