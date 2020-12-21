Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress veteran leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

DNA Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
According to reports, Vora was admitted to Escort hospital on Sunday night after his health deteriorated.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Motilal Vora Motilal Vora Indian politician


United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

AAP to contest all 70 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

 Elections for the 70-seat Assembly in Uttarakhand is due in 2022. BJP and Congress are the two main political parties in the state.
DNA

Congress agrees on $900 billion COVID relief bill

 Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and..
USATODAY.com
Congress to back Huawei gear removal in U.S. [Video]

Congress to back Huawei gear removal in U.S.

U.S. lawmakers will back $1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the U.S. government says poses national security risks as part of a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, two sources briefed on the matter said on Sunday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

EUR/USD retreats as US Congress reaches a new stimulus deal

EUR/USD retreats as US Congress reaches a new stimulus deal The EUR/USD price declined in early trading as traders reacted to the progress in Washington about a new stimulus deal. The pair dropped to a low of 1.2183,...
Invezz Also reported by •UpworthyHNGNBangkok Post

Congress bags 36 municipal boards, BJP 12 in Rajasthan local polls

 In a major boost to Congress after a relatively poor show in the recently-concluded panchayat polls, the party won 36 municipal boards of the 50 where elections...
IndiaTimes

Congress to approve $1.375 billion for border wall in 2021

 Congress will approve $1.375 billion for a wall along the southern border as part of the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill for the...
Upworthy Also reported by •HNGNDNA