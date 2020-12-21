India-Japan SAMVAD conference: PM Narendra Modi proposes creation of library of Buddhist literature, scriptures in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 6th India-Japan Samvad conference proposed the creation of a library of Buddhist literature and scriptures. PM Modi said, "This library will also be a platform for research and dialogue, a true Samwad between human beings, between societies and...
Protesting farmers held a press conference at Singhu Border on December 20. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Jagjit Singh Dalewala urged people of India to beat 'thali' at their homes till the time Prime..