India-Japan SAMVAD conference: PM Narendra Modi proposes creation of library of Buddhist literature, scriptures in India

Zee News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Modi stated that the library will collect digital copies of all such Buddhist literature from different countries and will aim to translate them.   
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 6th Indo-Japan Samvad: PM Modi proposes to create library of Buddhist literature

6th Indo-Japan Samvad: PM Modi proposes to create library of Buddhist literature 01:40

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 6th India-Japan Samvad conference proposed the creation of a library of Buddhist literature and scriptures. PM Modi said, "This library will also be a platform for research and dialogue, a true Samwad between human beings, between societies and...

