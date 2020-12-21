Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A day after celebrating his 93rd birthday, veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora passed away on Monday afternoon.

According to party sources, Vora died at a private hospital in Delhi.

Vora, one of the tallest leaders of the Congress, held several positions. He had served as Madhya...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mortal remains of Ahmed Patel brought to hometown Bharuch [Video]

Mortal remains of Ahmed Patel brought to hometown Bharuch

The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were brought to Sardar Patel Hospital in his hometown of Bharuch in Gujarat on November 25. His last rites will likely be performed on November..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleges, 'Lalu Yadav trying to poach MLAs'|Oneindia News [Video]

BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleges, 'Lalu Yadav trying to poach MLAs'|Oneindia News

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has alleged in a post that Former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav is trying to induce MLAs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar to switch sides. Tamil Nadu..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:21Published
Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away following Covid-19 complications | Oneindia News [Video]

Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away following Covid-19 complications | Oneindia News

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital since his health..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

 Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.Mr. Vora was
Hindu

Day after celebrating 93rd birthday, Congress leader Motilal Vora dies
Indian Express

Congress veteran leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

 According to reports, Vora was admitted to Escort hospital on Sunday night after his health deteriorated.
DNA