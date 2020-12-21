India needs a new, comprehensive health care legislation to tackle pandemic-like situations: House panel
Monday, 21 December 2020 () In its recommendations to the government, the Anand Sharma-led House panel on Home Affairs said the government should firm up a national plan under NDMA, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for co-ordination between the Centre, States and Union Territories for quick response to such a crisis in future.
On December 05, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm. The ceremony will begin with 'bhumi pujan' by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the completion of the 75 years of India's independence, we will begin the session of both the Houses in the new Parliament building." He further said, "This will be one such temple of AatmaNirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation. It will be 17,000 square meter bigger than the old Parliament. There will be approximately 888 seats for Lok Sabha members and more than 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building. Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously. This will be built in an area of 64,500 square meter at an expense of Rs 971 crores."
In a shocking incident during third phase voting in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council elections, a candidate was shot in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Anees ul Islam, of the Apni Party, was rushed to a hospital. Doctors later said he suffered a bullet injury and his condition was stable. National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, praying for the victim's survival, and criticising forces 'inimical' to peace in the region. The Union Territory's first DDC election is being held in 8 phases under a massive security cover. Watch the full video for more.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 01 informed that Union Territory has recorded 3726 active COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate of the national capital is gradually declining."The rate of RT-PCR test has also been decreased from Rs 2400 to Rs 800 while home sampling will cost Rs 1200," said Jain.
Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that terrorists across the border are making desperate attempts to infiltrate into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt normal democratic processes."With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. There are terrorist launch pads and terrorists across the line of control (LoC) making desperate attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt normal democratic processes," Naravane said. He said that with the onset of winters, last-ditch attempts are being made to infiltrate before the passes close and level of snow make it impossible to cross over. Meanwhile, first phase of DDC polls ended in J&K with nearly 52% voting turnout. Watch the full video for more details.
