'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad starts a new restaurant in Delhi

Group of cyclists ride 265 km to reach Singhu Border in support of protesting farmers



A group of elderly people cycled for about 265 km from Patiala to reach Singhu Border in order to support protesting farmers. Farmers' protests against the newly enacted farm laws have been intensified in and around Delhi. Talks between Centre and farmers have been inconclusive so far.

