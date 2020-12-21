Global  
 

'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad starts a new restaurant in Delhi

DNA Monday, 21 December 2020
Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' said that Indian and Chinese cuisines will be served at his brand new restaurant.
News video: Baba ka Dhaba owner receives death threats, registers FIR

Baba ka Dhaba owner receives death threats, registers FIR 02:06

 Owner of 'Baba ka Dhaba' received death threats by unidentified persons. According to Kanta Prasad, some people threatened him with YouTuber Gaurav Wasan's name, another threatened to set his eatery ablaze. He filed an FIR against unidentified persons. Wasan shot a video and posted it on social media...

