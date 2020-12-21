BJP MP's wife joins TMC; upset leader says 'sending divorce notice'

‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut has lashed out at the BJP over the fund collection drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya. This comes after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat Rai earlier said the trust is going to start a mass contact and contribution campaign across the country for construction of the temple. ‘It will be an insult to Lord Ram. Many people have sacrificed for the Ram Temple. The Prime Minister himself laid that foundation stone of the Ram Temple. Many people and organizations including the Shiv Sena have contributed to the bank account for the temple. So whose are the 4 lakh volunteers going to campaign for?’ the Shiv Sena leader asked. He further attacked the BJP and said that they should stop playing politics over Lord Ram now. Watch the full video for all the details.

