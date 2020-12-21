BJP MP's wife joins TMC; upset leader says 'sending divorce notice'

Monday, 21 December 2020 () Sujata Mondal Khan, wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan, joined TMC on Monday, claiming that she did not get her due recognition even after taking several risks to get her husband elected from Bishnupur during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Saumitra Khan told a hurriedly called press meet a little later that he is sending a divorce notice to Sujata, "severing our 10-year relationship".
BJP workers clashed with police in Howrah district of West Bengal on Thursday over the death of a party worker. BJP workers were seen trying to scale the closed gates of the police station leading to a scuffle with the force personnel on duty. The BJP had called a 12-hour bandh in Bagnan assembly constituency area against the killing of its worker Kinkar Majhi, who succumbed to his bullet injuries on Wednesday. They were denied permission to hold a rally which led to the scuffle with the police. Trouble began when BJP Yuva Morcha state president and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan went inside the Bagnan police station to talk to senior officers after the saffron party was denied permission to take out the rally. BJP workers blocked roads and burnt tyres to register their protest against the killing. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut has lashed out at the BJP over the fund collection drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya. This comes after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat Rai earlier said the trust is going to start a mass contact and contribution campaign across the country for construction of the temple. ‘It will be an insult to Lord Ram. Many people have sacrificed for the Ram Temple. The Prime Minister himself laid that foundation stone of the Ram Temple. Many people and organizations including the Shiv Sena have contributed to the bank account for the temple. So whose are the 4 lakh volunteers going to campaign for?’ the Shiv Sena leader asked. He further attacked the BJP and said that they should stop playing politics over Lord Ram now. Watch the full video for all the details.
Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy reacted on the reports of BJP offering him CM post, speaking to ANI, he said that not going to merge with any political party. "Political activities are BJP's internal matter. I don't want to interfere with their party's decision...I am not thinking about a merger or coalition... I want to work hard for next 2.5 years to get a clear majority", he said.
Election strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the BJP will not even cross double digits in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls. The poll strategist, who has been roped in by the Mamata government, also vowed to quit Twitter if it did better than he predicted. ‘For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!’, Kishor tweeted. This comes days after several Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah also held several roadshows in West Bengal and said that the BJP would win West Bengal Assembly elections by a two-third majority. Several leaders who deserted TMC for the saffron party had openly criticised the functioning of Prashant Kishor. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya hit back at Kishor over his tweet. Watch the full video for all the details.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah left for Delhi from West Bengal's Durgapur on December 20. He was on a two-day visit to the state. During his West Bengal visit, ex-TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Police arrested one person and recovered a gold bar from his possession in Tripura's Dharmanagar town. The man was trying to smuggle gold bar from Bangladesh on November 12. The weight of gold bar is around 241 gram. The arrested is resident of Bishnupur.
After TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned as Bengal Transport Minister, National general secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya said he is welcomed in the party. "Suvendu (Adhikari) ji was upset with..