Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind condole the demise of Congress' Motilal Vora

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications. He was 93 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the leader. Senior party MP Rahul Gandhi remembered him as a true congressman and a wonderful human being in his condolence message on Twitter....
Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc during the virtual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the relationship between the two countries. "I thank you for your..
Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away in Delhi. He passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital at the age of 93. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of senior Congress leader Motilal Vora. He..