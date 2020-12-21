Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind condole the demise of Congress' Motilal Vora

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A day after celebrating his 93rd birthday, veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora passed away on Monday afternoon. He was 93.

Vora breathed his last at the Fortis hospital here, where he had been admitted since December 19 with complaints of dyspnea or shortness of breath with altered...
0
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra dies at 93 post Covid-19 complications, tributes pour in

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra dies at 93 post Covid-19 complications, tributes pour in 00:49

 Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications. He was 93 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the leader. Senior party MP Rahul Gandhi remembered him as a true congressman and a wonderful human being in his condolence message on Twitter....

President Kovind, PM Modi condole veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora's demise

 President Ram Nath Kovind, on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora who passed away aged 93 at a Delhi hospital earlier in the day.
DNA