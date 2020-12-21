Global  
 

YSRC sets world record in blood donation on YS Jagan’s birthday

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Blood donation camps organized by the YSRC legislators and party leaders across the state as part of chief minister YS Jagan’s birthday celebrations has received an overwhelming response from the people as thousands of party activists and volunteers donated blood in the camps held in all the villages and towns on Monday.
