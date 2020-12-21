Air quality remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Gurugram, Faridabad
Monday, 21 December 2020 () The average air quality remained 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, and 'poor' in Gurugram and Faridabad, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Monday.
National capital's air quality continues to degrade as it slips from 'very poor category' to 'severe category.' According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), city's air quality index stood at 404 in the morning of December 23. Dense layers of fog covered several...
Air quality remained in the 'very poor' category in the national capital meanwhile cold weather conditions prevail in Delhi. Commuters face problem as visibility reduced in the national capital. Poor..
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar questioned Delhi govt over the rising air pollution level. Javadekar said that stubble burning has stopped yet Delhi's pollution situation remains serious...
