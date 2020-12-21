Global  
 

Air quality remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Gurugram, Faridabad

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The average air quality remained 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, and 'poor' in Gurugram and Faridabad, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Monday.
News video: Delhi's air quality slips to 'severe category'

Delhi's air quality slips to 'severe category' 02:14

 National capital's air quality continues to degrade as it slips from 'very poor category' to 'severe category.' According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), city's air quality index stood at 404 in the morning of December 23. Dense layers of fog covered several...

