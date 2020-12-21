Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife joins TMC, leader says will send divorce notice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Kolkata airport on Dec 19. He arrived in West Bengal for two-day visit. BJP supporters in large numbers gathered outside airport to welcome him. Home Minister's visit to the state comes amid speculations of ex-TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joining BJP.
BJP workers clashed with police in Howrah district of West Bengal on Thursday over the death of a party worker. BJP workers were seen trying to scale the closed gates of the police station leading to a scuffle with the force personnel on duty. The BJP had called a 12-hour bandh in Bagnan assembly constituency area against the killing of its worker Kinkar Majhi, who succumbed to his bullet injuries on Wednesday. They were denied permission to hold a rally which led to the scuffle with the police. Trouble began when BJP Yuva Morcha state president and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan went inside the Bagnan police station to talk to senior officers after the saffron party was denied permission to take out the rally. BJP workers blocked roads and burnt tyres to register their protest against the killing. Watch the full video for all the details.
Speaking to ANI in Kolkata on December 21, Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Biman Banerjee said, "Suvendu Adhikari appeared before me today (December 21) and told me that he resigned without being under anyone else's influence. I am satisfied that his resignation is voluntary and genuine." 'I accept his resignation with immediate effect," he added.
Election strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the BJP will not even cross double digits in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls. The poll strategist, who has been roped in by the Mamata government, also vowed to quit Twitter if it did better than he predicted. ‘For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!’, Kishor tweeted. This comes days after several Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah also held several roadshows in West Bengal and said that the BJP would win West Bengal Assembly elections by a two-third majority. Several leaders who deserted TMC for the saffron party had openly criticised the functioning of Prashant Kishor. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya hit back at Kishor over his tweet. Watch the full video for all the details.
