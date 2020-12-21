Global  
 

Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife joins TMC, leader says will send divorce notice

DNA Monday, 21 December 2020
Expressing her displeasure over the induction of "opportunist" leaders from other parties into the BJP, Sujata Mondal Khan joined the ruling TMC.
