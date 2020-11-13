Trump presents Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Summit underlines commitment of countries to further deepen bilateral relations: Vietnam PM



Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc during the virtual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the relationship between the two countries. "I thank you for your kind remarks about the relationship between India and Vietnam. I am very happy that we have this virtual summit which underlines the commitments of both countries to further deepening the bilateral relations," said PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published now