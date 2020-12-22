Global  
 

Mamata Banerjee demands national holiday on Christmas, accuses BJP of 'religious hatred'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned Centre as to why Christmas is not declared as a "national holiday".

"Last year and earlier also I said, Why Jesus Christ's birthday will not be declared as a national holiday? You tell me it was there earlier. Why has...
News video: ‘Mamata Banerjee welcomed BJP to Bengal’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

‘Mamata Banerjee welcomed BJP to Bengal’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury 03:27

 Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her turf. Chowdhury said that Banerjee opened doors for the BJP in Bengal. While addressing a rally in Kolkata, Chowdhury said, “In 1999, the BJP didn’t even exist here in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee welcomed...

