Suresh Raina booked for flouting Mumbai curfew norms, says wasn't aware of new protocols
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
At least 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and Bollywood interior designer Sussanne Khan were booked by the Sahar police on Tuesday for flouting social distancing norms and night curfew restrictions imposed by the state government in view of the new strain of *coronavirus*.
The police raided the...
At least 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and Bollywood interior designer Sussanne Khan were booked by the Sahar police on Tuesday for flouting social distancing norms and night curfew restrictions imposed by the state government in view of the new strain of *coronavirus*.
The police raided the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like