Farmers protest at Delhi's borders ahead of Kisan Diwas

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Ahead of Kisan Diwas, farmer leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss a plan of action as thousands gathered at protest sites on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Farmers are protesting centre's new agricultural laws for nearly a month amid the cold wave sweeping the national capital. Efforts are underway...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Protesting farmers perform 'havan' on Kisan Diwas

Protesting farmers perform 'havan' on Kisan Diwas 01:11

 Protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border near Ghaziabad performed 'havan' to celebrate National Farmers' Day on Wednesday. Kisan Diwas or Farmers' Day is observed annually on December 23, which is the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who fought for the rights of the...

