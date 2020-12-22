Farmers protest at Delhi's borders ahead of Kisan Diwas
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Ahead of Kisan Diwas, farmer leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss a plan of action as thousands gathered at protest sites on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Farmers are protesting centre's new agricultural laws for nearly a month amid the cold wave sweeping the national capital. Efforts are underway...
Protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border near Ghaziabad performed 'havan' to celebrate National Farmers' Day on Wednesday. Kisan Diwas or Farmers' Day is observed annually on December 23, which is the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who fought for the rights of the...
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) leaders Ajit Singh and Jayant Chaudhary paid floral tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion of his..
Farmers' Protest on the outskirts of the national capital against the new farm laws entered 28th day on December 23. Farmers have blocked multiple border areas including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur to..