New COVID-19 strain: Several UK returnees test positive at Indian airports, states bring in these measures

Zee News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
NITI Aayog's VK Paul on Tuesday confirmed that no new COVID-19 strain case has been found in India so far.
News video: UK passengers undergo re-test on arrival at Amritsar airport, kin protest

UK passengers undergo re-test on arrival at Amritsar airport, kin protest 02:51

 Kin of passengers, who came from a flight from London, protested outside Amritsar airport on Dec 22. People waited outside airport for hours to receive their relatives. "Authorities are asking passengers to undergo COVID-19 testing even if they were tested just before boarding the flight. They should...

