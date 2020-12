You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 50.08% voter turnout recorded in 4th phase of DDC elections: JandK EC



Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma on December 07 informed that a total of 50.08 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the fourth phase of District Development Council... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago J and K DDC polls: Over 50% turnout recorded in third phase



State election commissioner K K Sharma on December informed turnout of third phase of DDC election in which 16 constituencies in Kashmir and 17 constituencies in Jammu went to polls. The polling.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:25 Published 3 weeks ago DDC elections: Candidate shot at in J-K's Anantnag, area cordoned off



A District Development Council (DDC) election candidate shot at in J-K's Anantnag district. He was shot at Kokernag area of Anantnag on December 04. His condition is reportedly stable. Area has been.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago