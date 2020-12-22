Global  
 

Jammu & Kashmir DDC election results: Why poll outcome is big boost for Centre

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The celebrations that broke out in J&K, particularly in Kashmir Valley, over results of district development council (DDC) polls were a far cry from past elections which were marked by allegations of rigging or criticism that they reflected the minority opinion due to abysmal turnouts.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh

BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh 02:04

 MoS of PMO, Jitendra Singh said, "This is the vindication of PM Modi's decision to introduce grass route democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time people of the Valley could choose their leader from among them. The biggest achievement, as far as the BJP is concerned, it has established...

