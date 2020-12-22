Jammu & Kashmir DDC election results: Why poll outcome is big boost for Centre

'Fit India Cyclothon' gets warm welcome amid biting cold in Kashmir



The cold weather in the Kashmir valley failed to hold back cycling enthusiasts of Srinagar from participating in "Fit India Cyclothon 2020", organised by the district administration, in association with the Department of Youth Services and the Sports District. A large number of youngsters, irrespective of gender, participated in the Cyclothon, organised under Fit India Mission, from Nehru Park to Nishat. The motive of the showpiece event was to attract the youth towards fitness during winters and give them a platform. The participants were happy to come out and participate in sporting activities after the COVID-induced lockdown.

Credit: ANI Duration: 03:13 Published now