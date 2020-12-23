Global  
 

Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies

Hindu Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The pardons included former Republican Reps Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York.
 President Donald Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in Congress and military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians. CNN’s Evan Perez...

