You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Farmers agitation: Protesters to observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' at Delhi-UP Border



Farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws. The protest has entered 25th day at Delhi-UP border on December 20. Protesters will observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' today at the protest.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00 Published 3 days ago Farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to begin march towards Delhi



As talks between farmers and Centre remained conclusive, ongoing protest entered its 18th day on December 13. Farmers near the Jaisinghpur Kheda area in Rewari at the Rajasthan-Haryana border will.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:49 Published 1 week ago Farmer Protest: SAD workers provide free diesel to farmers heading to join protest Oneindia News



Workers of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are providing free diesel at a petrol pump at Delhi-Amritsar national highway to the farmers that are heading to Delhi to join protest against Centre’s farm laws... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Farmers protest at Delhi's borders ahead of Kisan Diwas Ahead of Kisan Diwas, farmer leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss a plan of action as thousands gathered at protest sites on Delhi's borders with...

Mid-Day 12 hours ago