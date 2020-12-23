Global  
 

New COVID-19 virus strain likely evolved in UK

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
The new strain of the Covid-19 virus which is said to be more infectious is likely to have evolved in the UK.

Nick Loman, Professor of Microbial Genomics and Bioinformation at the University of Birmingham, told a briefing by the Science Media Centre on December 15 that the variant was first spotted in late September and now...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine

New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine 03:18

 Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) were sent to institutional quarantine in wake of the new coronavirus strain in UK. Meanwhile, the relatives of the passengers felt that the government’s decision to send them for quarantine was a hasty one. India has banned all flights...

