New COVID-19 virus strain likely evolved in UK

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () The new strain of the Covid-19 virus which is said to be more infectious is likely to have evolved in the UK.
Nick Loman, Professor of Microbial Genomics and Bioinformation at the University of Birmingham, told a briefing by the Science Media Centre on December 15 that the variant was first spotted in late September and now...
Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) were sent to institutional quarantine in wake of the new coronavirus strain in UK. Meanwhile, the relatives of the passengers felt that the government’s decision to send them for quarantine was a hasty one. India has banned all flights...
In response to the outbreak of a rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus mutation, over 40 countries have banned flights from the UK. At the same time, the UK government has shut down most of London and South..
Stocks are likely to come under pressure in early trading on Monday, extending the pullback seen last Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a... RTTNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •SBS