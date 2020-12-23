Farmers urge people to skip one meal on Kisan Diwas, pay homage to Charan Singh

Protesting farmers place solar panels at Ghazipur border to charge phones



Protesters at Ghazipur border set solar panels to charge phones and tractors' batteries. Farmers' protest against new agricultural laws continues. A protester told, "Solar plates have been brought that if the battery of the phone goes down then there will be no talk at home, what facilities will the government gives that is not agreeing with our demand."

