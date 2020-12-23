Farmers urge people to skip one meal on Kisan Diwas, pay homage to Charan Singh
Several farmers visited 'Kisan Ghat' on Wednesday morning to pay tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was known for his farmer-friendly policies. To mark Kisan Diwas, protesting farmers at Ghazipur border held a 'havan'.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Charan Singh Fifth Prime Minister of India
#KisanDiwas trends on Twitter: All you need to knowThe netizens on Wednesday observed Kisan Diwas, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of India's 5th Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Known as the..
IndiaTimes
Farmers' Day
Ghazipur City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Agitating farmers paid homage to those who died during ongoing protest
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
Protesting farmers place solar panels at Ghazipur border to charge phones
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
How farmers have got divided in favour and against government over farm lawsAs the Narendra Modi government faces protests against the new farm laws for the third consecutive week, the farmers are getting polarised into two groups -..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources