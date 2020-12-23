Global  
 

Farmers urge people to skip one meal on Kisan Diwas, pay homage to Charan Singh

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Several farmers visited 'Kisan Ghat' on Wednesday morning to pay tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was known for his farmer-friendly policies. To mark Kisan Diwas, protesting farmers at Ghazipur border held a 'havan'.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Krantikari Kisan Union urges people to give up one time meal to support farmers

Krantikari Kisan Union urges people to give up one time meal to support farmers 01:52

 President of Krantikari Kisan Union Darshan Pal on December 20 informed about the decision taken by the farmers' leaders for their next strategy against the Centre. He said that the farmers have urged to countrymen to give up one meal time on December 23 which is Kisan Divas. He urged people to...

