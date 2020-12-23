When will India's turn come: Rahul to PM on Covid-19 vaccinations

When will India's turn come: Rahul to PM on Covid-19 vaccinations

IndiaTimes

Published

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said 23 lakh people in the world had already received the Covid-19 vaccine and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India's turn would come. In a Twitter post, the former Congress president also shared a 'Covid vaccinations' chart showing China ahead followed by the United States, United Kingdom and Russia.

Full Article