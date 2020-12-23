Global  
 

Sister Abhaya case: Father Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy sentenced to life imprisonment

Hindu Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy were also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh each by the CBI special court
 In a 28-year-old case, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 22 pronounced its verdict in the sister's Abhaya murder case. In the case both accused father Thomas Kottoor and sister Sephy were found guilty. Abhaya was murdered and her body was dumped...

