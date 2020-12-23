Karnataka govt imposes night curfew till Jan 2
The Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am till January 2, 2021.
Karnataka State in southern India
DK Shivakumar casts his vote in 1st phase of gram panchayat elections in Karnataka
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
First phase of local body polls underway in Karnataka
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
HC stops Karnataka bid to drop 61 cases against politiciansThe Karnataka high court on Monday passed an interim order directing authorities not to take further steps following the cabinet decision of August 31, 2020, to..
IndiaTimes
