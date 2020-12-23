Karnataka govt imposes night curfew till Jan 2

DK Shivakumar casts his vote in 1st phase of gram panchayat elections in Karnataka



Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar cast his vote in the first phase of gram panchayat elections at Kanakapura district of Ramanagara in Karnataka on December 22. He was accompanied by his wife. Before entering the polling booth, Shivakumar sanitized his hands. The second phase of the elections will be held on Dec 27.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published on January 1, 1970