Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karnataka govt imposes night curfew till Jan 2

DNA Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am till January 2, 2021.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

DK Shivakumar casts his vote in 1st phase of gram panchayat elections in Karnataka [Video]

DK Shivakumar casts his vote in 1st phase of gram panchayat elections in Karnataka

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar cast his vote in the first phase of gram panchayat elections at Kanakapura district of Ramanagara in Karnataka on December 22. He was accompanied by his wife. Before entering the polling booth, Shivakumar sanitized his hands. The second phase of the elections will be held on Dec 27.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
First phase of local body polls underway in Karnataka [Video]

First phase of local body polls underway in Karnataka

Voting for the first phase of Gram Panchayat polls underway in Karnataka on December 22. Preparations were undertaken throughout the state for two-phase polls. The second phase of the polls will be held on December 27. Three main political parties BJP, Congress, JD(S) are contesting the polls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

HC stops Karnataka bid to drop 61 cases against politicians

 The Karnataka high court on Monday passed an interim order directing authorities not to take further steps following the cabinet decision of August 31, 2020, to..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Karnataka govt imposes night curfew till Jan 2

 The Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am till January 2, 2021.
DNA Also reported by •Hindu

Karnataka high court orders thorough probe in 2006 land case against B S Yediyurappa

 In a huge setback for chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka high court on Tuesday dismissed his plea to quash a special court order for Lokayukta cases to...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

COVID effect: Karnataka SSLC, PUC board exams to be delayed, not in March
Indian Express