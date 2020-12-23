Army chief General MM Naravane visits forward areas along LAC in Leh
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Leh to access the situation. The Army chief was on a one-day tour to Leh where he met Fire and Fury Corps. He also inspected the Rechin La mountain pass.
Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that terrorists across the border are making desperate attempts to infiltrate into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt normal democratic processes."With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. There are terrorist launch pads and terrorists across the line of control (LoC) making desperate attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt normal democratic processes," Naravane said. He said that with the onset of winters, last-ditch attempts are being made to infiltrate before the passes close and level of snow make it impossible to cross over. Meanwhile, first phase of DDC polls ended in J&K with nearly 52% voting turnout. Watch the full video for more details.
Army Chief General MM Naravane on November 28 said terrorism continues to be a serious threat along country's western borders, and terrorists from Pakistan have been making "desperate attempts" to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt the local body elections. "With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. Terrorists making desperate attempts to infiltrate into J-K to disrupt normal democratic processes," the Army Chief told media persons in Kannur, Kerala where he reviewed a passing out parade of 164 cadets at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.
A cyclothon was organised by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Leh on December 22. It was held at 11,500 feet under 'Fit India Campaign'. Lok Sabha MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal flagged off the cyclothon. The purpose of the event is to keep jawans fit in the areas where temperature is less than -20 degrees.
Leh recorded a freezing -18 degrees Celsius night temperature which is the coldest of the season. The dripping temperature poses a lot of difficulties and challenges in the daily lives of the people living in Leh, Ladakh. The majority of the households, specially belonging to the rural areas depend on the traditional heating system using wood and dry dung fuel to battle the freezing cold winter. LPG run heaters, kerosene and even electric heaters are also majorly used. Despite the freezing cold weather, the silver lining for which all the Ladakhis look forward to is the formation of ice rings on the water bodies during the winter. Despite chilly weather, sports enthusiasts reach Leh for sports activities such as ice skating and ice hockey. Ice hockey has become a major sport in Ladakh in the last decade and is enjoyed and loved by people from the all over Ladakh.
The whole world knows Ladakh has become union territory and people of Ladakh have accepted it, said Ladakh BJP president Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on November 14 after Twitter showed Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh. "I welcome the steps taken by the central government, because after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J-K, Twitter should know about the areas and where it is located. Anyone writes anything the decision cannot be changed because whole world knows that Ladakh has become a union territory," Earlier, the government of India has issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh.
2016's surgical strike continues to haunt Pakistan. Pakistan has claimed that "India is planning surgical strike to divert attention from its 'domestic troubles'". Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi claimed that Islamabad has 'credible inputs'. Qureshi's made startling claims during press conference in Abu Dhabi on December 18. "An important development has cropped up [...] I've learned through our intelligence forces [...] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," Pakistan's news outlet Dawn quoted Qureshi. NSA to Pakistan Prime Minister in a series of tweets echoed with Pakistan Foreign Minister. Foreign Minister's comments come amid frequent ceasefire violations by his country. His claims come days after two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district by the Indian Army while retaliating to ceasefire violation by the Pakistan. Qureshi made similar claims in April 2019 when he had said Pakistan has "reliable intelligence" that India will attack. In 2016, days after Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army conducted a surgical strike across Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and destroyed launch pads completely, killing many terrorists.
Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, said that the mutual trust between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA has evaporated post the Galwan clash. The top military commander added that it would take time for things to stabilise. ‘Since the clash with China in Ladakh, there has been no major intrusion or confrontation in the Eastern Command area. Post-Galwan incident mutual trust on LAC between us and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has evaporated,’ Lt Gen Chauhan said. The top commander also said that Indian Army is fully prepared to take on any situation that may arise in the border. India and China have been engaged in a standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh since early May. Watch the full video for all the details.
Santosh Pai, Partner, Link Legal, explained how India's tension with China might impact the 2021 Union Budget. He said that till 2019, the Modi government was for expanding economic cooperation with Beijing, but the policy stance was reversed in 2020, following Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.
