Kisan Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah pay tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Amid the farmers' protest going on for the last nearly a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution to welfare of farmers.

"Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: CM Yogi pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on Kisan Diwas

CM Yogi pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on Kisan Diwas 01:08

 Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on December 23. December 23 is also observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day in India. CM Yogi also distributed tractors to farmers on the...

Kisan Diwas: PM Narendra Modi won't let farmers' interests to be hurt, says Rajnath Singh

 Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted that PM Narendra...
Mid-Day