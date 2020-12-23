Kisan Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah pay tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Amid the farmers' protest going on for the last nearly a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution to welfare of farmers.
"Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth...
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on December 23. December 23 is also observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day in India. CM Yogi also distributed tractors to farmers on the...
Protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border near Ghaziabad performed 'havan' to celebrate National Farmers' Day on Wednesday. Kisan Diwas or Farmers' Day is observed annually on December 23, which is the..