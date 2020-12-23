Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Terrorists lob grenade on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir`s Ganderbal, 3 injured

Zee News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Three security personnel were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by terrorists in J&K's Ganderbal district.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 3 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack by terrorists in JandK's Ganderbal

3 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack by terrorists in JandK's Ganderbal 01:10

 Three security personnel got injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The incident occurred at Duderhama area of Ganderbal on December 23. All injured personnel have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Speaking to ANI, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised [Video]

Watch: Grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised

A grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on the day a fierce terror encounter occurred in Pulwama. At least 3 civilians were reportedly injured in the grenade attack. They were..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:03Published
Terrorists attack CRPF-police party in Srinagar [Video]

Terrorists attack CRPF-police party in Srinagar

Terrorists attacked a joint party of Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on December 06. The incident took place at Sazgaripora, Hawal in Srinagar. One Police personnel and a civilian got..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
On 26/11 anniversary, terror attack in Srinagar; at least 2 soldiers martyred [Video]

On 26/11 anniversary, terror attack in Srinagar; at least 2 soldiers martyred

Two security force personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said the attack took place on a quick reaction team (QRT) on the outskirts of Srinagar. Following the attack,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter; SSB trooper injured in Sopore grenade attack

 The gunfight started after the terrorists fired upon a search team of security forces, drawing retaliation.
Zee News