Terrorists lob grenade on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir`s Ganderbal, 3 injured

Three security personnel got injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The incident occurred at Duderhama area of Ganderbal on December 23. All injured personnel have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Speaking to ANI, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil...
Two security force personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said the attack took place on a quick reaction team (QRT) on the outskirts of Srinagar. Following the attack,..
