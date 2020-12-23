Global  
 

Two dead, 16 injured in ammonia leakage at IFFCO plant in Uttar Pradesh

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Two people died and 16 others were injured in a major ammonia gas leak at IFFCO''s Phulpur fertiliser plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad, the firm said on Wednesday. The gas leakage that took place on Tuesday night around 10.30 pm, however, was restricted and stopped in a short time, the fertilizer cooperative major said in a...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 2 dead after gas leakage at IFFCO plant in UP's Prayagraj

2 dead after gas leakage at IFFCO plant in UP's Prayagraj 01:26

 At least two people died after a gas leakage reported at IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on December 23. 15 employees of IFFCO plant at Phoolpur fallen ill following gas leakage, admitted to hospital. The gas leakage has been stopped now and...

