Two dead, 16 injured in ammonia leakage at IFFCO plant in Uttar Pradesh
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Two people died and 16 others were injured in a major ammonia gas leak at IFFCO''s Phulpur fertiliser plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad, the firm said on Wednesday. The gas leakage that took place on Tuesday night around 10.30 pm, however, was restricted and stopped in a short time, the fertilizer cooperative major said in a...
