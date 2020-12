Republic Bharat fined Rs 19.7 lakh for violating British Broadcasting rules Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Worldwide Media Network Limited, which operates Republic Bharat in UK, was fined 20,000 pounds or Rs 19.7 lakh by British broadcasting resgulator Ofcom for not complying with broadcasting rules.



The breach in question referred to a screening of "Poochta Hai Bharat" episode on September 6, 2019. The series is a daily current... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like