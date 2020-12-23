Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue to be installed in Bhopal
A statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed here on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 25, a Madhya Pradesh government official said on Wednesday.
97th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being observed on Dec 25. To celebrate his birthday, Lalit Kala Akademi of UP organised a painting event in which 32 artists painted Vajpayee's poems on 97-feet canvas and 19 sculptors made his figures.
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on December 21 held a press conference on India International Science Festival-2020. Harsh Vardhan informed that Science Festival will start December 22 and will culminate on December 25. Dr Vardhan said, "India International Science Festival-2020 will start December 22 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ramanujan and will culminate on December 25, on the occasion of birth anniversary of AB Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival-2020 at 4:30 pm tomorrow. On December 25, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the closing ceremony of the festival."
Harsh cold weather in Bhopal could not stop the cyclists from coming out to participate in 'Fit India Cyclothon' on Dec 20. A huge crowd with full of enthusiasm participated in the event. The event was organised with an aim to get people involved in outdoor activities.
Speaking to ANI in Bhopal on December 18, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on issues of farmers.CM Chouhan said, "1.11 crore farmers pre-registered till 08:00 am for today's (December 18) event where we will be depositing the first instalment in farmers' accounts whose crops were damaged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the event via video conferencing (virtually) to address the farmers." "Congress government didn't fulfil its promise of loan waiver, became a regular defaulter and never distributed relief fund. In name of loan waiver, Congress government destroyed position of cooperative banks. So to improve their condition, we have given Rs 800 crores," he added.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over their support to the protesting farmers. The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi does not even know if potatoes grow under or above the soil. He also mocked Rahul for driving a tractor earlier with a sofa installed in it and said that the Congress party should stop their drama over farmers. 'Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground,' Mishra said. He further said that the farmers were being misled by the 'tukde-tukde' gang that he alleged was also behind the anti-CAA protests. 'I cannot understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers,' he said.
Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra, on December 23 said 'tukde-tukde gang' (Congress) is trying to instigate and mislead the farmers and calling new farm laws as the 'black laws'. He said, "I could not understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers. So far, no one could explain the 'black laws'."
Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra on December 23 mocked Congress leaders supporting farmers' agitation. He said, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doesn't even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground. "Congress leader Kamal Nath, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' doesn't even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground."