Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue to be installed in Bhopal

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed here on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 25, a Madhya Pradesh government official said on Wednesday. BHOPAL: A statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed here on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 25, a Madhya Pradesh government official said on Wednesday.
