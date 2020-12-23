Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue to be installed in Bhopal

‘Rahul Gandhi won't know if potatoes grow above or below soil’: BJP leader



Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over their support to the protesting farmers. The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi does not even know if potatoes grow under or above the soil. He also mocked Rahul for driving a tractor earlier with a sofa installed in it and said that the Congress party should stop their drama over farmers. ‘Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground,’ Mishra said. He further said that the farmers were being misled by the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang that he alleged was also behind the anti-CAA protests. ‘I cannot understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers,’ he said. Watch the full video for all the details.

