You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources '2/3rd majority in West Bengal...': Rajnath Singh on BJP-TMC fight #HTLS2020



Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, and former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party commented on the party's prospects in the West Bengal Assembly elections next year. Speaking at the 18th.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:36 Published on November 26, 2020 Covid battle to Cong leadership question: CM Baghel's full session at #HTLS2020



Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, opened up on a variety of issues on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He criticised the Central government for not being of much help.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 38:06 Published on November 26, 2020 Congress is on its lowest in last 72 years: GN Azad



Congress' GN Azad on Nov 22 commented on party's performance. He said, "Congress is on its lowest in the last 72 years. Congress does not have even the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha during.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published on November 22, 2020