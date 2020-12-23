Covid positive flyer from UK flees IGI, sets off alarm
A woman from Andhra Pradesh, who landed in Delhi from the UK, set alarm bells ringing after she tested positive for Covid-19 and disappeared from the airport without informing anyone.
