Covid positive flyer from UK flees IGI, sets off alarm

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A woman from Andhra Pradesh, who landed in Delhi from the UK, set alarm bells ringing after she tested positive for Covid-19 and disappeared from the airport without informing anyone.
