Unfortunate that farmers have to protest for their rights: Sharad Pawar
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said it is the responsibility of those in power to aptly honour farmers, but unfortunately cultivators are now forced to stage protest for their rights.
On the occasion of the National Farmers' Day, the former Union agriculture minister in a post on Twitter wished for justice to the...
