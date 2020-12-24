Congress march to President House against farm laws stopped, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Congress delegation-led by Rahul Gandhi, marching to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was stopped by the Delhi police on Thursday. Only a small delegation was allowed to enter the President’s House to submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention for the withdrawal of the farm laws.
Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra, on December 23 said 'tukde-tukde gang' (Congress) is trying to instigate and mislead the farmers and calling new farm laws as the 'black laws'. He said, "I could not understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one...
Members of All India Shaheed Pheruman Dal began relay hunger strike at Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana Border). They started 'amaran anshan' on December 23. Congress leader Jagdish Sharma also joined them..