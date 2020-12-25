Team Tejas Thackeray discovers new type of snakehead fish
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas has added one more discovery to his name-a spectacular looking snakehead fish. The species, a type of Channa, was found in East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya and an American journal has published a scientific paper on it.
Tejas Thackeray, who has been involved in many other...
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas has added one more discovery to his name-a spectacular looking snakehead fish. The species, a type of Channa, was found in East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya and an American journal has published a scientific paper on it.
Tejas Thackeray, who has been involved in many other...
|
|
|
You Might Like