Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Team Tejas Thackeray discovers new type of snakehead fish

Mid-Day Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas has added one more discovery to his name-a spectacular looking snakehead fish. The species, a type of Channa, was found in East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya and an American journal has published a scientific paper on it.

Tejas Thackeray, who has been involved in many other...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like