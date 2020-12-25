Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President, Modi, others pay floral tribute to ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

DNA Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The Prime Minister will also release a book titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume' on Friday (December 25).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Artists in Lucknow pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Artists in Lucknow pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary 02:52

 97th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being observed on Dec 25. To celebrate his birthday, Lalit Kala Akademi of UP organised a painting event in which 32 artists painted Vajpayee's poems on 97-feet canvas and 19 sculptors made his figures.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee 10th Prime Minister of India


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi greets people on Christmas
IndiaTimes

BJP president J P Nadda attacks Mamata for 'boycotting' Visva-Bharati event, she says was never invited

 BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of "boycotting" the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati, which was..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News [Video]

Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers on December 25 on the day of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. During the meet PM will aim to clarify the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
India International Science Festival-2020 to start from Dec 22: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

India International Science Festival-2020 to start from Dec 22: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on December 21 held a press conference on India International Science Festival-2020. Harsh Vardhan informed that Science Festival will start December 22 and will..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record [Video]

How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author and political scientist Vinay Sitapati about his book ‘Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi’. The book..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 20:11Published

Related news from verified sources

President Trump 'Resolved,' 'Determined' in Election Challenge

 President Donald Trump was "resolved" and "determined" to expose voter fraud in the November election, said a Pennsylvania lawmaker who met with the president on...
Newsmax Also reported by •TIME

Rahul Gandhi extends Christmas greetings

 President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens of the nation on Christmas and expressed hope that the festival would help strengthen harmony in society. The...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •MacNewsWorld

President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs wish Americans a Merry Christmas

 President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major wished Americans a merry Christmas on Thursday — and gave the public a glimpse of what the White House is in...
FOXNews.com