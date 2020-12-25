President, Modi, others pay floral tribute to ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
The Prime Minister will also release a book titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume' on Friday (December 25).
