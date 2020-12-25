PM Modi transfers ₹18,000 crore to nine crore farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers on December 25 on the day of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. During the meet PM will aim to clarify the centre's position on the farm laws, and release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore...
Around 20,000 members of the Kisan Sena will march from western Uttar Pradesh to Delhi Thursday to highlight their support of the centre's farm laws, setting up a potential face-off with thousands of..
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 with respect to the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws. Congress leader and MP K Suresh told ANI that Rahul..