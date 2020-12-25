Covid-19 vaccine dry run on December 28, 29 in Assam, Andhra, Gujarat, Punjab

Covid-19 vaccine dry run on December 28, 29 in Assam, Andhra, Gujarat, Punjab

IndiaTimes

Published

Centre will carry out a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination on December 28 and 29 in Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab as a step to prep up for administration of the vaccine and assess the readiness of the planned activities.

Full Article