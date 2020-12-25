Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for youth: Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for the youth and it inculcates moral values in them so that they can contribute towards nation building. "This sacred scripture not only shows them the right path but also inculcates moral values in them so that they can contribute effectively in nation building," Khattar said.
Bhagavad Gita Hindu scripture; part of the Mahabharata
Manohar Lal Khattar Indian politician
