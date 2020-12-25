Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for youth: Manohar Lal Khattar

IndiaTimes Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for the youth and it inculcates moral values in them so that they can contribute towards nation building. "This sacred scripture not only shows them the right path but also inculcates moral values in them so that they can contribute effectively in nation building," Khattar said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Protesting farmers booked for blocking Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy

Protesting farmers booked for blocking Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy 01:30

 Haryana police has registered cases against protesting farmers in Ambala. Cases lodged after farmers allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy. The Haryana CM was going to Ambala to campaign for BJP candidates in municipal corporation polls. "A group of farmers blocked the convoy...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bhagavad Gita Bhagavad Gita Hindu scripture; part of the Mahabharata


Manohar Lal Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar Indian politician

In democracy, no place for pressure tactics to get demands met: Manohar Lal Khattar

 Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said in a democratic set up there is no place for "pressure tactics" to get the demands met.
IndiaTimes
Over dozen farmers booked for blocking CM Khattar's convoy: Ambala DSP [Video]

Over dozen farmers booked for blocking CM Khattar's convoy: Ambala DSP

Haryana Police has booked around 13 farmers who allegedly blocked state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy in Ambala on December 23 during their protest against the new farm laws. "We have registered cases against 13 farmers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. We are investigating the incident," said Madan Lal, DSP, Ambala. CM Khattar was going to Ambala to campaign for BJP candidates in the election to the municipal corporation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Case against 13 farmers in Haryana for blocking CM Khattar's convoy

 Haryana Police has registered a case against 13 farmers on various charges including attempt to murder and rioting after a group of peasants protesting against..
IndiaTimes

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Watch: Farmers protesting against new farm laws run tractor over police barricade in Uttarakhand [Video]

Watch: Farmers protesting against new farm laws run tractor over police barricade in Uttarakhand

Protesters agitating against the new farm laws ran a tractor over a police barricade in Uttarakhand. The incident happened in Bajpur of the Udham Singh Nagar district on December 25. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on the borders of Delhi from last few days.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Haryana farmers throw open toll plaza gates on national and state highways

 The call to make all the toll plazas free for motorists for three days was given by several farmer unions leading the protests.
DNA
Watch: PM Modi interacts with farmers after cash benefit transfer [Video]

Watch: PM Modi interacts with farmers after cash benefit transfer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crore as part of the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on December 25. After the release of the instalment, farmers across the nation interacted with PM and shared their experience. "I received my Kisan Credit Card in 2019. I took an amount of Rs 27,000 on loan from the bank on a mere 4 per cent interest as compared to 20 per cent from intermediaries," Naveen, a farmer from Odisha told PM Modi. "Earlier, I used to do rice farming but I am also interested in gardening. I have planted lemons in 3 acres and guavas in 7 acres of land. We sell them in local mandis and get a good amount for it," said Hari Singh Bishnoi, a farmer from Fatehabad in Haryana. "So far, I have received Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under the new farm laws, we can now sell the farm produce to any private business/organisation. This year, I sold 85 quintal soybean to ITC," Manoj Patidar, farmer from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh interacted with the PM.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:48Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Opposition parties doing petty politics, PM assures MSP to continue: CM Khattar [Video]

Opposition parties doing petty politics, PM assures MSP to continue: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on December 07 said that opposition parties are doing petty politics in the name of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that MSP will continue...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
‘Punjab farmers protesting’, says Haryana CM; SP chief’s jibe over ‘injustice’ [Video]

‘Punjab farmers protesting’, says Haryana CM; SP chief’s jibe over ‘injustice’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that farmers from his state did not participate in the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws, adding the ongoing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:15Published
Have inputs of 'unwanted elements' in crowd: Khattar on presence of 'Khalistan' in 'Delhi Chalo' protest [Video]

Have inputs of 'unwanted elements' in crowd: Khattar on presence of 'Khalistan' in 'Delhi Chalo' protest

Indicating Khalistani angle in the farmers' protest against three new farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 28 claimed presence of some "unwanted elements" in the protest..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published