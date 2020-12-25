Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation on Gita Jayanti

IndiaTimes Friday, 25 December 2020
Greeting the nation on Gita Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the epic's noble ideals motivate people to live life to the fullest potential and be compassionate. The prime minister also shared a link for people to listen to the audio of two chapters of the Bhagavad Gita, noting that millions all over the world chant verses from the holy scripture on this day.
