Private hospitals finally beat Covid blues

Hospital admissions that had declined significantly due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country early this year have started picking up with the private healthcare sector gaining momentum to even surpass pre-Covid levels, data from Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme show. So far, during the ongoing October-December quarter, 21.36 lakh patients have been admitted to hospitals under the scheme, up 56% as compared to 13.7 lakh during April-June.