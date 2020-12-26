Maharashtra records over 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,431 new COVID cases, taking the total tally to 19.13 lakh on Friday. Whereas, the total number of COVID-related deaths recorded was 71 in the state, taking the total to 49,129 deaths in all.
While the state crossed the 3,000 mark yet again, the city recorded 596 fresh cases on Friday and Thane...
