Christmas curb leaves community disappointed

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The pandemic had already dulled this year's celebrations, but the community believed there would be fewer restrictions for Christmas. However, the state government's last-minute decision limiting the number of parishioners to 50 at the Mass dashed their hopes. The curb was enforced in view of the fear surrounding a new strain of...
Video Credit: WBAL - Published
News video: Charities in Baltimore-area give back those less fortunate for Christmas

Charities in Baltimore-area give back those less fortunate for Christmas 01:45

 From meals to toys and hundreds of care packages, several Maryland organizations spent Christmas Eve giving back to the community to make the holiday special for those who are less fortunate.

