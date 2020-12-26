Britain and several European countries have enforced lockdown after a new strain of Covid-19 were reported there.Full Article
Kerala on high alert as 8 from UK test COVID-19 positive
DNA 5 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
High alert in UP after 10 test positive for new, more infectious strain of COVID-19
DNA
Earlier on Wednesday, a two-year-old girl from UP's Meerut was found infected with the new COVID-19 strain which was first..
-
20 UK returnees to India test positive for new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 - Details here
Zee News
-
Creature comforts: How Bentley is going green with bat boxes
Autocar
-
Kerala on high alert as 8 from UK test positive for COVID-19
Zee News
-
States on alert as 18 more UK flyers test positive
IndiaTimes
You might like
More coverage
Sunrise
WCBI
WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.
noon alsdrkhadklghagharg
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN