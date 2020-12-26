Mumbai: Woman found dead in sack at Aksa beach was killed three days ago, suggests post mortem report
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () The *Mumbai Police* have managed to identify the body that was found in a sack at Aksa beach on Thursday. The woman identified as Nandani Pankaj Rai (22) is a resident of Poisar, *Kandivli* East.
According to the post mortem report, Rai was murdered three days before. Police officials said that the reason for her death has...
A woman charged in connection with a drunken Newport Beach crash that killed a Santa Ana couple and left their three young daughters orphaned continues to be held without bail after appearing in court Tuesday.