UP: Ayodhya students booked for sedition for ‘azaadi’ slogans

IndiaTimes

A group of students of Ayodhya’s Saket College were booked under sedition charges on Saturday for allegedly raising ‘azaadi’ slogans during their protest seeking announcement of students’ union election date.

