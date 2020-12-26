A group of students of Ayodhya’s Saket College were booked under sedition charges on Saturday for allegedly raising ‘azaadi’ slogans during their protest seeking announcement of students’ union election date.Full Article
UP: Ayodhya students booked for sedition for ‘azaadi’ slogans
