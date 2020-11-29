PM Modi to address last 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2020 with nation today

‘Resolve to make India free from single-use plastic’: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to resolve to make the country free from single-use plastic and appreciated the efforts by some people for undertaking cleanliness drive. “We have to think how garbage gets on beaches and mountains in the first place; after all, it is one amongst us who leaves this garbage there, we should take a resolve that we will not leave garbage at all,” said PM Modi. “We should take a vow that we will not litter, this is the first resolve of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. I want to remind you of one more thing which couldn't be discussed much because of coronavirus. We have to make our country free from single-use plastic; this should also be one of the resolutions for 2021,” he added. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:03 Published on January 1, 1970