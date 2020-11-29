Global  
 

PM Modi to address last 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2020 with nation today

DNA Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The will be the 72nd edition of Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India developed 'Aatmanirbharata' due to COVID: PM Modi

India developed 'Aatmanirbharata' due to COVID: PM Modi 01:51

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on self-reliance and said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but India developed new capabilities called 'Aatmanirbharata'. "Due to Corona, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from...

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train operations in Delhi today

 The trials of DMRC's new 'driverless trains' were started in December 2017.
DNA
Defence Minister Singh hails Himachal CM ahead of Panchayati Raj polls [Video]

Defence Minister Singh hails Himachal CM ahead of Panchayati Raj polls

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 years of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state. During the address, Singh said, "CM Jai Ram Thakur has successfully run the govt for 3 yrs. I congratulate people of Himachal." Defence Minister added, "When UPA was in power at Centre, Himachal Pradesh received only Rs 22,000 crores. When Modi govt came to power, we gave 3 times more, considering the economy of Himachal Pradesh, not its size."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published
‘Resolve to make India free from single-use plastic’: PM Modi [Video]

‘Resolve to make India free from single-use plastic’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to resolve to make the country free from single-use plastic and appreciated the efforts by some people for undertaking cleanliness drive. “We have to think how garbage gets on beaches and mountains in the first place; after all, it is one amongst us who leaves this garbage there, we should take a resolve that we will not leave garbage at all,” said PM Modi. “We should take a vow that we will not litter, this is the first resolve of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. I want to remind you of one more thing which couldn't be discussed much because of coronavirus. We have to make our country free from single-use plastic; this should also be one of the resolutions for 2021,” he added. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:03Published

