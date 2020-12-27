Putting caste stickers on vehicles in UP will invite punitive action
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Displaying caste identities on wind screens and number plates of four and two-wheelers in Uttar Pradesh will now invite punitive action.
In recent years, it has become fashionable to write caste names like Yadav, Jat, Gurjar, Brahmin, Pandit, Kshatriya, Lodhi and Maurya on windscreens or number plates of vehicles in the...
