Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha for questioning in PMC Bank money laundering case

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The ED has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, for questioning in the PMC Bank money laundering case on December 29, officials said on Sunday.

Varsha has been asked to appear before the federal agency in Mumbai. This is the third summons issued to her after she skipped the earlier two on health grounds,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive [Video]

‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut has lashed out at the BJP over the fund collection drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya. This comes after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:55Published
'Insult to Lord Rama, hindutva': Sanjay Raut on 'chanda' collection for Ram Temple [Video]

'Insult to Lord Rama, hindutva': Sanjay Raut on 'chanda' collection for Ram Temple

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at BJP over collection of 'chanda' for Ram Temple. He further asked them to stop the politics around Ram Temple as it is not required. Sanjay Raut said, "Going..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
'Congress weak': Sanjay Raut says will support Sharad Pawar for UPA chief post [Video]

'Congress weak': Sanjay Raut says will support Sharad Pawar for UPA chief post

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that his party would be happy if NCP chief Sharad Pawar becomes UPA chairman. Raut said that Congress is weak now and hence opposition needs to come together. "We will be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

PMC Bank money laundering case: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning
IndiaTimes