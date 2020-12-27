ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha for questioning in PMC Bank money laundering case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut has lashed out at the BJP over the fund collection drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya. This comes after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:55Published
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at BJP over collection of 'chanda' for Ram Temple. He further asked them to stop the politics around Ram Temple as it is not required. Sanjay Raut said, "Going..
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that his party would be happy if NCP chief Sharad Pawar becomes UPA chairman. Raut said that Congress is weak now and hence opposition needs to come together. "We will be..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:34Published