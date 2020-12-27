ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha for questioning in PMC Bank money laundering case

‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut has lashed out at the BJP over the fund collection drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya. This comes after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:55 Published 6 days ago

'Insult to Lord Rama, hindutva': Sanjay Raut on 'chanda' collection for Ram Temple



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at BJP over collection of 'chanda' for Ram Temple. He further asked them to stop the politics around Ram Temple as it is not required. Sanjay Raut said, "Going.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published 6 days ago